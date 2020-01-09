Go to the main site
    Neglect, trauma in childhood can have negative outcomes later on: report

    9 January 2020, 17:40

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Traumatic events that occur during childhood can increase later in life the risk of experiencing a range of health issues such as developing heart disease, and poor social outcomes such as involvement in crime, said a report released Tuesday by the London Assembly Health Committee.

    More than 23,097 children in London experienced domestic violence and abuse between April 2017 and March 2018. A total of 16,394 children experienced parental mental ill-health and 14,432 children experienced parental alcohol and drug misuse in the same period, said the report, Xinhua reports.

    Entitled «Connecting up the care», the report also said that 3,097 children had experienced all three above issues simultaneously during that period, calling on London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the London Health Board to draw up an action plan.

    The action plan should assess the effectiveness of information sharing and data collection, promote multi-agency working and adopt a trauma-informed approach making people feel safer and more supported by services to improve outcomes, said the report.

    Established in 2000, the London Assembly is a 25-member elected body, part of the Greater London Authority that scrutinises the activities of the Mayor of London.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

