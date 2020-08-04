Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Needy students to receive computers as COVID-19 pushes classes online

    4 August 2020, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - While addressing the Tuesday Government session, Prime Minister Askar Mamin voiced the tasks regarding the upcoming academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the Government session, Premier Mamin highlighted the need for an online parents' meeting to be held across the country before August 20 to debate the new academic year.

    The Prime Minister tasked the Government to provide the neediest families with 500 thousand computers, with regional governors being responsible that there is access to computers in their regions.

    Mamin also instructed to conduct appropriate training among teachers, produce necessary online and TV materials, make sure textbooks have electronic versions and are available on the internet, take measures to ensure the sanitary and epidemic rules are followed, and more.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023