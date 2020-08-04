Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Needy students to receive computers as COVID-19 pushes classes online

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2020, 11:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - While addressing the Tuesday Government session, Prime Minister Askar Mamin voiced the tasks regarding the upcoming academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Government session, Premier Mamin highlighted the need for an online parents' meeting to be held across the country before August 20 to debate the new academic year.

The Prime Minister tasked the Government to provide the neediest families with 500 thousand computers, with regional governors being responsible that there is access to computers in their regions.

Mamin also instructed to conduct appropriate training among teachers, produce necessary online and TV materials, make sure textbooks have electronic versions and are available on the internet, take measures to ensure the sanitary and epidemic rules are followed, and more.

