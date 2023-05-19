Nedovyesov storms into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Turin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksadr Nedovyesov played in the first round match of men’s doubles at the Piemonte Open Intesa Sanpaolo in Turin, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with Serbian Nikola Cacic he defeated Italian tandem Flavio Kobolli – Giulio Zeppieri in three sets with a total score or 5:7, 7:6, 10:6. The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

During the game, the Kazakh/Serbian pair hit three aces and made five double faults. They also win eight points and three consecutive games.



