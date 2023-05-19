Go to the main site
    Nedovyesov storms into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Turin

    19 May 2023, 08:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksadr Nedovyesov played in the first round match of men’s doubles at the Piemonte Open Intesa Sanpaolo in Turin, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In a duo with Serbian Nikola Cacic he defeated Italian tandem Flavio Kobolli – Giulio Zeppieri in three sets with a total score or 5:7, 7:6, 10:6. The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

    During the game, the Kazakh/Serbian pair hit three aces and made five double faults. They also win eight points and three consecutive games.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Tennis
