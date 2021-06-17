Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reaches Czech Open doubles semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Gonçalo Oliveira of Portugal has advanced to the semifinal of the Czech Open, the ATP Challenger Tour tournament, in Prostějov, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match Nedovyesov and Oliveira defeated Facundo Mena and Federico Coria of Argentina 6-2, 6-4.

During 1 hour and nine minutes the Kazakh-Portugal duo fired no ace, made three double faults, and saved three break points out of seven, and their opponents hit one ace, made five double faults, and saved no break points.

Notably, the Kazakhstani won his sixth title in the season.