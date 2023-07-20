Go to the main site
    Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reaches 2023 Swedish Open doubles semis

    20 July 2023, 20:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advanced to the semifinal of the ATP 250 doubles tennis event in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador defeated Serbian tandem Nikola Ćaćić and Dušan Lajović in a two-set match 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Swedish Open.

    During one hour and 10 minutes, the Kazakhstani-Ecuadorian duo fired three aces, made two double faults, won six points, and three games in a row.

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov is currently ranked 53rd in the ATP Doubles Ranking.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

