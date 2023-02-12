Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nedovyesov/Golubev fail to reach Córdoba Open final in Argentina

12 February 2023, 10:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan fail to reach the final of the ATP 250 men's doubles event in Córdoba, Argentina, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani tandem lost to Argentine duo Máximo González and Andrés Molteni in two sets 4-6, 3-6 in the semifinal match of the Córdoba Open.

In the 1-hour and 10-minute match, the Kazakhstanis hit one ace, made no double fault, and won five points, and two games in a row.


Photo: sports.kz

