Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Nedovyesov eases into Forte Challenger 100 qualification final in Nur-Sultan

    22 February 2021, 09:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov has propelled into the final of the Men’s Singles qualifying round of the Forte Challenger 100 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first-round match of the qualifying round Nedovyesov routed Russian Savriyan Danilov in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted for 1 h 33 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 3 aces and made one double fault.

    In his post-match comments, Nedovyesov revealed that he is happy to return home and play at courts where he had a lot of matches and bright career moments. The only regret for Nedovyesov is that matches are held without spectators.

    To reach the main draw of the tournament Nedovyesov needs to defeat the winner of Uzbek Sergey Fomin and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov encounter.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths