Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Nedovyesov eases into Forte Challenger 100 qualification final in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 February 2021, 09:54
Nedovyesov eases into Forte Challenger 100 qualification final in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov has propelled into the final of the Men’s Singles qualifying round of the Forte Challenger 100 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first-round match of the qualifying round Nedovyesov routed Russian Savriyan Danilov in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The match lasted for 1 h 33 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 3 aces and made one double fault.

In his post-match comments, Nedovyesov revealed that he is happy to return home and play at courts where he had a lot of matches and bright career moments. The only regret for Nedovyesov is that matches are held without spectators.

To reach the main draw of the tournament Nedovyesov needs to defeat the winner of Uzbek Sergey Fomin and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov encounter.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events