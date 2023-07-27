Go to the main site
    Nedovyesov eases into Croatia Open quarterfinals

    27 July 2023, 07:50

    UMAG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov played his Round of 16 doubles match at the Croatia Open Umag tournament, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In a duo with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar, Nedovyesov defeated Uruguayan -Czech tandem Ariel Behar- Adam Pavlasek in three sets with a score of 6:3, 4:6, 10:3.

    The match lasted for one hour and 26 minutes.

    During the game the Kazakh and Ecuadorian players hit four aces and made five double faults. They won also six points and three consequtive games.

    Nedovyesov stands today 45th in ATP doubles rankings which is the best result among Kazakhstani players.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
