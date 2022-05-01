Go to the main site
    Nedovyesov and Qureshi out of Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal

    1 May 2022, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and his doubles partner Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi crashed out of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh-Pakistan duo was eliminated by top-seed British Jamie Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.

    The match lasted for 1h 19 minutes. Nedovyesov and Qureshi fired two aces and made three double faults.

    It bears to remind that Nedovyesov and Qureshi stunned Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic in the opening round of the tournament.


