    Nedovyesov and Molchanov reach Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles quarterfinals

    24 February 2021, 17:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the quarterfinals of the Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles, taking place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round match, Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Kazakhstani duo Danil Ozernoi and Sagadat Ayap in two straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

    In the quarterfinals, the Kazakhstani-Ukrainian tandem is to face Pavel Kotov of Russia and Wu Tung-Lin of Taipei.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
