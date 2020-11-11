Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nedovyesov and Golubev win first match of Cary Challenger men’s doubles

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 15:15
CARY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s doubles pair Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev was victorious over a mixed duo of American Robert Galloway and Filipino Treat Huey in the first match of the Cary Challenger men’s doubles, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Cary Challenger doubles first match between Aleksandr Nedovyesov/Andrey Golubev and Robert Galloway/Treat Huey resulted in a victory for the Kazakhstani duo - 6:1, 4:6, 10:7.

Two Kazakhstanis are to face off a mixed pair of American Dennis Novikov and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili in the next match.

Dmitry Popko paired up with Polish Peter Polansky has also advanced into the next doubles round after beating the duo Roberto Galana (the Dominican Republic) and Daniel Gala (Columbia) 7:6, 6:2.


