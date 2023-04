Nedovyesov and Golubev fail to reach ATP Houston finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev were defeated in the men’s doubles at the ongoing ATP Houston semifinals 6:7 (6:8), 6:7 (5:7), Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the semifinals, they played vs Australia’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

The ATP Houston winners will get 33,960 dollars and 250 rank points.