ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev were defeated in the men’s doubles at the ongoing ATP Houston semifinals 6:7 (6:8), 6:7 (5:7), Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the semifinals, they played vs Australia’s Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

The ATP Houston winners will get 33,960 dollars and 250 rank points.