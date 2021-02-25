Go to the main site
    Nedovyesov advances to semis after opponent injured

    25 February 2021, 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the semi-final of ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles after one of their opponents in the quarterfinal Taipei’s Wu Tung-Lin dropped out due to an injury to his left wrist, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    In the semi-finals, the tournament’s favorites Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to take on Julian Lenz of Germany and Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador or French Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Müller.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

