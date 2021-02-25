Nedovyesov advances to semis after opponent injured

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the semi-final of ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles after one of their opponents in the quarterfinal Taipei’s Wu Tung-Lin dropped out due to an injury to his left wrist, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the semi-finals, the tournament’s favorites Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to take on Julian Lenz of Germany and Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador or French Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Müller.



