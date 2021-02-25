Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nedovyesov advances to semis after opponent injured

25 February 2021, 16:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to play at the semi-final of ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles after one of their opponents in the quarterfinal Taipei’s Wu Tung-Lin dropped out due to an injury to his left wrist, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the semi-finals, the tournament’s favorites Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov are to take on Julian Lenz of Germany and Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador or French Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Müller.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
