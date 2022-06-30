Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Nedovyesov advances to 2nd round of Grand Slam event in the UK

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 June 2022, 18:39
Nedovyesov advances to 2nd round of Grand Slam event in the UK

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksander Nedovyesov paired with Aisam Qureshi of Pakistan reached the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Doubles Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Nedovyesov and Qureshi defeated James Duckworth of Australia and Marcos Giron of the US 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Grand Slam event in London, the UK.

The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to take on Rafael Matos of Argentina and David Vega Hernández of Spain in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year