Necessary to reduce number of state-run companies, Tokayev

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2019, 12:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, commissioned to analyze the efficiency of state-run holdings and national companies.

Addressing today the nation, the President noted that the Government and the Accounts Committee should conduct an analysis of the efficiency of state-run holdings and national companies within three months. Quasi-public companies often compete with each other in the same industry. For example, there are seven state operators working in the housing policy sector. The number of state-owned companies may be and should be cut back. However, it is crucial to be precise about the state companies working in strategic sectors.

The President said that the state should remain its control over the companies.


President of Kazakhstan    State of the Nation Address 2019  
