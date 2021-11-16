Nearly 95% of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated - Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a government session Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said unvaccinated people responsible for almost 95% of the coronavirus cases reported since February 1 this year, whereas vaccinated people – only 5%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh health minister said that nearly 96% people on life support are unvaccinated.

Addressing the government session, Tsoi added that the presented data demonstrates the efficiency of vaccines, calling on citizens to get vaccinated.

According to the world ranking Kazakhstan is 105th out of 222 countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and 101st in terms of death toll.

Kazakhstan’s two regions, namely Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, are in the «red zone», five areas, including Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau regions as well as Nur-Sultan city, are in the «yellow zone», and the country and 10 other areas are in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19, said the minister.

The country has the COVID-19 R number of 0.96. Coronavirus cases have dropped by 3.8fold and deaths by 2.4fold over the past two months.

«Countrywide, since August 1 occupancy of infectious diseases beds has fallen from 56 to 30% and that of ICU beds from 45 to 27%. There has been a downward trend in the number of people with COVID-19 under treatment, declining by 2.6 times over the past three months,» said the Kazakh health minister.