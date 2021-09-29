Go to the main site
    Nearly 900 thou residents inoculated against COVID-19 in Turkestan rgn

    29 September 2021, 11:28

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection stands at 891,966 in Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

    According to the press service of Turkestan region’s administration, the second jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 722,809 people in the region. 42,401 people were given the Kazakh QazVac vaccine.

    Over the past day, Turkestan region reported 30 cases of COVID-19, with the daily growth of 0.21%.

    The region has conducted a total of 1,033,302 COVID-19 PCR tests, including 421 tests in the past 24 hours.

    Out of the total 1,969 infectious diseases beds, 1,569 stay unoccupied.

    The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 14,160, of which 7,328 are asymptomatic cases.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

