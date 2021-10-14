Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nearly 900 thou Almaty citizens received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2021, 13:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As of October 13, 2021, a total of 973,693 people were administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 893,522 – two jabs in the city, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

Almaty city has reported 350 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 333 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic ones, the city’s public health office said.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 146 and admitted 103 people over the past day. 1,341 people are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, 139 are in intensive care units, 25 – on artificial lung ventilation, 78 – on invasive lung ventilation, and 30 – on high flow devices in the city.

As of today, 3,004 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 2,871 with mild and moderate symptoms and 133 without symptoms, are under observation of the mobile teams of primary health care and the Telemedicine Center.

1,833 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 2,482 - the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 119,577 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


