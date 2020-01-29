Go to the main site
    Nearly 90 projects dated to 175th anniversary of Abai to be implemented in E Kazakhstan

    29 January 2020, 17:49

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Nearly 90 projects dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai are to be implemented in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

    88 projects on construction and repair of various facilities are planned in Abai district and the city of Semey.

    The Abai’s museum will be constructed in the territory of the Zhidebai memorial complex.

    Additional bus routes linking Semey and Karaul and Zhidebai, Karaul and Ethnoaul will be launched during the celebration of Abai’s anniversary.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Abai 175 Years
