Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Nearly 9.5 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

    22 April 2022, 09:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the commission, 9,477,068 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines. 9,227,495 people in Kazakhstan received both shots of the vaccines.

    1,032,480 people in Kazakhstan, including 812,118 teenagers, 37,592 pregnant women, and 134,443 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

    885,519 people, including 733,771 teenagers, 32,118 expectant women and 116,238 nursing moms were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that nine people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,440. 19 more recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran