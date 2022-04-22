Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nearly 9.5 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2022, 09:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, 9,477,068 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines. 9,227,495 people in Kazakhstan received both shots of the vaccines.

1,032,480 people in Kazakhstan, including 812,118 teenagers, 37,592 pregnant women, and 134,443 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

885,519 people, including 733,771 teenagers, 32,118 expectant women and 116,238 nursing moms were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier Kazinform reported that nine people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,440. 19 more recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


