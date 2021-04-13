Nearly 87 thou shots of COVID-19 vaccine given in Almaty since Feb 1

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 11,130 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 86,790 citizens of Almaty have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since February 1, including 11,130 over the past day, the health office said.

The biggest number of the vaccinated people is reported in Almalinsk district of Almaty city – 19,085.

17,600 people were vaccinated in the city’s Bostandyk district, 13,240 in Auezov district, 12,110 in Medeu district, 10,375 in Turksib district, 6,390 in Alatau district, 4,785 in Nauryzbai district, and 3,205 in Zhetysu district.

COVID-19 immunization is carried out as planned in the city, with over 100,000 people to receive the vaccine between April 11 and 23.

Earlier the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city said that the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in the city.



