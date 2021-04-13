Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Nearly 87 thou shots of COVID-19 vaccine given in Almaty since Feb 1

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2021, 12:45
Nearly 87 thou shots of COVID-19 vaccine given in Almaty since Feb 1

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 11,130 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 86,790 citizens of Almaty have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since February 1, including 11,130 over the past day, the health office said.

The biggest number of the vaccinated people is reported in Almalinsk district of Almaty city – 19,085.

17,600 people were vaccinated in the city’s Bostandyk district, 13,240 in Auezov district, 12,110 in Medeu district, 10,375 in Turksib district, 6,390 in Alatau district, 4,785 in Nauryzbai district, and 3,205 in Zhetysu district.

COVID-19 immunization is carried out as planned in the city, with over 100,000 people to receive the vaccine between April 11 and 23.

Earlier the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city said that the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in the city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital