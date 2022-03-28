Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nearly 50% of eligible Pavlodar region residents revaccinated

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 March 2022, 15:41
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 47.5% of eligible population of Pavlodar region has been revaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control office of Pavlodar region said in a release that 707 residents of the region had been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the past weekend taking the total tally of revaccination to 109,484 people or 47.5% of eligible population.

365,297 residents of Pavlodar region were fully immunized with anti-COVID vaccines. 375,643 people were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccines.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 11,675 people got vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, including 8,645 teenagers, 202 pregnant women and 2,689 nursing mothers. The second dose was administered to 10,261 residents of the region.

Despite the fact that the situation with the coronavirus infection has stabilized globally, epidemiologists believe it is crucial to continue on with the vaccination and revaccination campaigns.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
