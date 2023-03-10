Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nearly 400 OSCE observers to attend parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

10 March 2023, 18:13
Nearly 400 OSCE observers to attend parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 400 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are to attend the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country, told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Almost 400 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are to attend the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, making it the largest international observation mission,» said Vassilenko.

The mission released its interim report last week, which, according to Vassilenko, commends the electoral reform in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh deputy foreign minister informed that the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission is to be led by Irish political figure Eoghan Murphy.


