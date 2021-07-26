Nearly 4 thou people under hospital treatment in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,923 people, including 238 kids, are under COVID-19 treatment at hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health office, 1,219 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,094 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city over the past day.

178 people have been discharged from and 372 admitted to the hospitals in the city. 3,923 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 250 COVID-19 patients are placed in intensive care units, 31 are on artificial lung ventilation, 94 on non-invasive ventilation, and 89 on high flow oxygen devices.

7,403 coronavirus patients, including 6,960 with mild and moderate symptoms and 443 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

In the period from February 1 to July 25, a total of 680,722 people were given the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccines across the city. Of the total number of vaccinated people those over 60 years old account for 95,813.

There are 212 COVID-19 vaccination rooms in Almaty city.

Notably, the country has posted 6,637 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.