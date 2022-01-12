Go to the main site
    Nearly 37 thou people get COVID-19 booster shots in N Kazakhstan rgn

    12 January 2022, 08:16

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 279,491 people and the second component – 256,804 people in North Kazakhstan region.

    Vaccination of teens aged over 12, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer is underway in the region.

    So far, a total of 36,958 residents of North Kazakhstan region have got COVID-19 booster shots.

    187 people with COVID-19 are treated at the infectious diseases hospitals, 132 of whom are on oxygen support and 25 are in intensive care units.

    The region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 35,072.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

