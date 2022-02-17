Go to the main site
    Nearly 34 thou residents revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    17 February 2022, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 34 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received COVID-19 booster shots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, in total, 267,207 people have been administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. The second component has been given to a total of 251,375. 6,391 residents of Atyrau region, including pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teenagers, have received Pfizer vaccine.

    A total of 33,871 people have received a COVID-19 booster jab in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

