Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Nearly 32,000 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye

14 February 2023, 20:15
Nearly 32,000 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least 31,974 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Almost 195,962 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, according to AFAD.

A total of 9,315 foreign personnel from 80 nations are currently working in the disaster zone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Photo:Mahmut Serdar Alakus - Anadolu Agency


Related news
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Millennia-old bone skates unearthed in China's Xinjiang
31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to see thrilling face-offs after intriguing ATP 500 draw
Massive winter storm creates chaos, havoc for US state of California
Record 371-million-euro Superenalotto jackpot won
Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218
Argentina reaffirms commitment to cooperation in Antarctica
Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye partially damaged after strong quakes
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News