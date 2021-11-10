Go to the main site
    Nearly 3 thou civil servants vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    10 November 2021, 16:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 3,000 students have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the start of the vaccination campaign, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past day, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 720 locals in Atyrau region.

    The number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 243,805 in Atyrau region. Of these, 2,899 are civil servants. Both components have been received by 220,985 Atyrau region residents, the press service of the health office said.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of critical COVID-19 patients remains stable in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

