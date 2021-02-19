Go to the main site
    Nearly 2,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan so far

    19 February 2021, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,980 citizens of the Kazakh capital have been inoculated as the city is three weeks into its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Three weeks into its COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,980 people out of a total of 6,300, including health workers of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, primary health care facilities, and those working in emergency rooms of multipurpose hospitals, have been given jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine in clinics in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

    Addressing an online briefing at the Mayor’s Office, Aliya Rustemova, Deputy Head of the Public Health Department of the city of Nur-Sultan, said that there had been no health complications registered in those given COVID-19 vaccine shots.

    She reminded that Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was being administered two times, with an interval of three weeks.

    Notably, Kazakhstan began mass COVID-19 vaccination on February 1, 2021. Among the first to received the vaccine were Kazakh Health Ministry officials, including Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Health Vice Minister Azhar Giniyat.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
