    Nearly 2,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty over past day

    1 June 2021, 16:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,993 people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has registered 195 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 160 symptomatic and 35 asymptomatic ones, the city’s health office said. 390 people have been discharged from and 131 admitted to hospitals in the city.

    Hospital COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,515 Almaty citizens. 118 are in intensive care units, 27 are connected to artificial lung ventilation, 61 to non-invasive ventilation, and 19 to high flow oxygen devices.

    1,745 COVID-19 patients, including 260 with asymptomatic COVID-19 and 1,485 with mild and moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams in the city.

    COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to a total of 306,078 Almaty citizens, including 1,993 in the past 24 hours.

    212 COVID-19 vaccination centers at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities as well as at markets and trading and entertaining centers operate in the city, with 307 vaccination teams and 1,256 workers deployed.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

