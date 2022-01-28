Nearly 160 kids treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,529 people, including157 kids, in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has logged 2,307 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 2,109 symptomatic and 198 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

191 people have been discharged from and 247 admitted to the city’s hospitals. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,529 Almaty citizens, 157 of whom are kids. 89 people are in intensive care units, 16 are connected to lung ventilation, 26 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 12 on high flow devices in the city.

12,643 citizens of Almaty, 11,859 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 784 are with no symptoms, are at home under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 1,808 and both to 992 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 1,106,682 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 1,050,990 citizens of Almaty have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 124,041 60-year-olds have so far been vaccinated in the city.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 40,867 people, including 2,152 pregnant women, 8,940 nursing mothers and 29,775 teenagers, in Almaty city. A total of 148,041 citizens of Almaty have been revaccinated.