    Nearly 16 thou people get COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau rgn

    24 January 2022, 17:19

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 15,934 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau region, Askar Sagimbayev, deputy head of the health office of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Most of the people received COVID-19 booster shots in the region are health and military workers. COVID-19 vaccines Sputnik V, QazVac, Sinovac VeroCell, CoronaVac and Pfizer are in use as boosters.

    According to Sagimbayev, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 205,516 people and the second component – 183,094 people in Mangistau region.

    He went on to say that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse in the region. Over the past day, Mangistau region has reported 134 cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Notably, Mangistau region’s Tupkaragansk district has registered the coronavirus infection in over 100 people since the start of the year, 90% of whom are unvaccinated.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

