    Nearly 12 pct of 2,100 ‘ghost babies confirmed dead: S. Korean welfare ministry

    18 July 2023, 18:41

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The welfare ministry said Tuesday nearly 12 percent of more than 2,100 undocumented babies nationwide were confirmed to have died, Yonhap reports.

    The Ministry of Health and Welfare said its probe found that 249 out of the 2,123 babies who were born between 2015 and 2022 but not registered with the government had died.

    A total of 1,025 babies were confirmed to be alive, while 814 cases were under police investigation. The police have referred seven cases of dead «ghost babies» to prosecutors, suspecting foul play.

    The ministry began the probe late last month after the Board of Audit and Inspection concluded there was a blind spot about protecting babies who have medical records of birth but no official birth registration.

    The ministry said it will revise relevant welfare laws and conduct a regular investigation into undocumented babies to safeguard their well-being and safety.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

