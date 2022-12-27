Nearly 100 thou tourists visit Zhambyl region since start of year

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 99,276 tourists, including 1,471 foreign ones, have visited Zhambyl region since the beginning of 2022, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the region.

According to the region’s administration office, events as part of the Taraz city bus project, information caravan «Taraz – otken men bolashaktyn tuiisken kalasy», musical festival Zhivaya struna, pilot project Omir sabaktary, international exhibition of craftsmen «Taraz is the city of craftsmen» were held in the region bringing together over 10,000 people.

The E-QONAQ information system is being introduced at the region’s hotels.

«As of now, the system has been introduced at 70 out of 206 hotels in the region. The system helps to analyze the situation with the tourist flow. The number of main tourist facilities has increased to 65 from 37. 45 new tourist routes have been developed as well as 115 tourist services are provided. There are 206 hotels, 434 dining facilities, seven sanatoriums, 15 holiday destinations, 11 children’s health camps, and 24 tourist organizations in the region,» the region’s administration added.

In addition, under the support of the government new state support measures in tourism to reimburse a part of costs in construction of tourist facilities have been in place since this year.

«This year, there have been six applications from tourist business subjects receiving state support. Five projects worth KZT10.5bn are to be realized in the next three years, including completion of the third stage of the construction of the ethnic and historic complex Tekturmas, ski resort Karalma, projects of the ethnic and tourist complex Asem, recreation centers Taskol and Koksai,» said the region’s administration office.



