Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Nearly 100 players to compete at Junior National Tennis Championships of Kazakhstan

    16 March 2021, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Junior National Tennis Championships are to take place from March 28 through April 2 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the country’s Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan is to hold the U18 Junior National Tennis Championships starting from March 28, 2021 on the courts of the Ace Tennis Center in Almaty city. The event is to bring together around 100 players from all over the country. 24 players are to vie for direct berths in the main draw in men’s and women’s singles. Four winners of the qualifiers are also to secure direct entries into the main draw. The event will also feature matches between wild card holders.

    As for doubles, 13 players are to advance to the main draw and three duos are to be awarded wild cards.

    Notably, the Championships will take place without spectators in compliance with the sanitary epidemiological rules. The matches will be live streamed at www.ktf.kz.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths