Nearly 100 players to compete at Junior National Tennis Championships of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Junior National Tennis Championships are to take place from March 28 through April 2 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the country’s Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan is to hold the U18 Junior National Tennis Championships starting from March 28, 2021 on the courts of the Ace Tennis Center in Almaty city. The event is to bring together around 100 players from all over the country. 24 players are to vie for direct berths in the main draw in men’s and women’s singles. Four winners of the qualifiers are also to secure direct entries into the main draw. The event will also feature matches between wild card holders.

As for doubles, 13 players are to advance to the main draw and three duos are to be awarded wild cards.

Notably, the Championships will take place without spectators in compliance with the sanitary epidemiological rules. The matches will be live streamed at www.ktf.kz.



