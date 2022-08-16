16 August 2022 17:22

Nearly 100 killed in road accidents in Karaganda rgn this year

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 99 people have been killed and 258 sustained injuries in road accidents in Karaganda region since the beginning of the year, Yerlan Faizullin, the regional police department chief, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Most of the accidents were caused by traffic rules inobservance, lacking transport discipline, and mutual respect.

«Karaganda region is a transit region handling a significant transport flow. It has roads spanning over nine thousand kilometers. In seven months, road accidents were up 8.2%. The number of those killed on road increased by 57%, and those injured by 16.7%. 176 accidents were caused by cars, 11 by buses, and three by trucks. The number of accidents involving underaged rose from 29 to 43%,» said Faizullin.

54 accidents in which 42 died and 86 were injured were recorded on roads of republican significance, with most accidents occurring on Karaganda-Balkhash and Balkhash-Saryshagan roads.