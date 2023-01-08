Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nearly 100,000 homeless in Italy

8 January 2023, 14:22
ROME. KAZINFORM - There are currently nearly 100,000 homeless people in Italy, ISTAT said, ANSA reports.

In 2021, the national stats agency noted, there were 96,197 homeless people registered in the national registry office.
Of these, some 38% were foreigners, coming in more than half of the cases from Africa.
They are mostly men and with an average age of 41.6 years, rising to 45.5 years for the Italians alone.
«The inclusion in the national statistical survey of the homeless is a positive sign, aimed at giving visibility and recognition even to segments of populations that tend to be statistically difficult,» said Fio.psd, the federation of organisations for the homeless


Photo: ansa.it

