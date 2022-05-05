Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Nearly 1 in 5 children in S. Korea 'unhappy': survey

    5 May 2022, 17:11

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Nearly 1 in 5 children in South Korea said they are unhappy, citing pressure to do well at school as the biggest reason, a survey showed Thursday, as the country marked Children's Day.

    According to the poll conducted by the health ministry and the National Center for the Rights of the Child, 81.4 percent of those surveyed said they are either «somewhat happy» or «very happy,» while 18.6 percent said they are «not very happy» or «not at all happy.»

    Of the children who said they are unhappy, 33.9 percent chose pressure to do well at school as the top reason, followed by uncertainty about the future at 27.5 percent, Yonhap reports.

    Other reasons included economic difficulties, a troubled family, difficult relationships with friends and unhappiness about their physical appearance.

    The latest edition of the annual survey was conducted online from July 16 to Oct. 29 last year on 1,270 children and teenagers in the fourth to 12th grades.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023