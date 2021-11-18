Go to the main site
    Nearly 1,700 teenagers aged 12-17 received 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

    18 November 2021, 15:43

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Around 1,700 teenagers aged from 12-17 have so far been administered the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city, Yelnur Askarov, head of the youth policy department at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University said, Kazinform reports.

    According to Askarov, of the total number of the University’s students 1,599 are underage. All of them are eager to receive the vaccine to increase the level of herd immunity as the teaching staff is 100% vaccinated.

    Notably, as of November 17, 1,644 teenagers and 251 pregnant women were immunized against the coronavirus infection.

    Notably, the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan on November 10, 2021. Within the agreement signed earlier, 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were purchased.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

