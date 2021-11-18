Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Nearly 1,700 teenagers aged 12-17 received 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 November 2021, 15:43
Nearly 1,700 teenagers aged 12-17 received 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Around 1,700 teenagers aged from 12-17 have so far been administered the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city, Yelnur Askarov, head of the youth policy department at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University said, Kazinform reports.

According to Askarov, of the total number of the University’s students 1,599 are underage. All of them are eager to receive the vaccine to increase the level of herd immunity as the teaching staff is 100% vaccinated.

Notably, as of November 17, 1,644 teenagers and 251 pregnant women were immunized against the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan on November 10, 2021. Within the agreement signed earlier, 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were purchased.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital