Nearly 1,500 residents get Pfizer vaccine in Aktobe rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 07:46
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region proceeds with vaccinations with Pfizer, Deputy Head of the Health Office of the region Bekbolat Izbassarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Izbassarov, as of December 6, Pfizer vaccine was administered to a total of 1,485 people, including 880 teenagers, in the region.

«Pfizer was given to 1,485 people, including 80 pregnant women, 525 nursing women, and 880 teens,» he said.

He went on to say that the COVID-19 revaccination campaign with 745 people receiving a booster shot began in the region.

Over 1,300 people are expected to be revaccinated by the end of the year in Aktobe region.

So far, over 331 thousand residents of Aktobe region or 62% of the population have received two shots of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

The region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Over the past day, the region registered six cases of COVID-19. 94 residents of Akmola region are treated at the infectious diseases hospitals, 16 people are in intensive care units, three – on artificial lung ventilation, and six – on invasive artificial lung ventilation. 13 kids with COVID-19 are under outpatient observation.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
