    Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far

    23 June 2023, 12:28

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Nearly 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad since the start of the Hajj season, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday, The Arab News reports.

    Of the 1,499,472 to have made the journey to the Kingdom, 1,435,014 pilgrims arrived by air, 59,744 by land, and 4,714 by sea.

    Of those who arrived by air, 230,170 pilgrims benefitted from the Makkah Route initiative.

    The cost of Hajj for foreign pilgrims has decreased by 39 percent, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said on Thursday.

    He added that the number of pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj will return to pre-pandemic levels.

