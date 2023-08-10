NE China's Heilongjiang relocates more than 187,000 people due to heavy rains

HARBIN. KAZINFORM More than 374,000 people in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province had been affected by the latest typhoon-induced rainstorms by noon on Wednesday, with over 187,000 relocated to safer locations across the province, local authorities have said.

Since Aug. 2, 37 county-level regions in the province's six cities have experienced strong winds, hail and flooding. Downpours have inflicted damage on more than 258,000 hectares of crops in the province, one of China's major grain-production bases, Xinhua reports.

About 23,708 houses have collapsed or been damaged, and 149 bridges have been damaged or destroyed in Heilongjiang during the period.

Meteorological authorities have warned that Typhoon Khanun is expected to bring more heavy rains, strong winds and thunderstorms to eastern parts of Heilongjiang, and to eastern and southern parts of Jilin Province from Thursday evening to Friday evening.

Some parts of Heilongjiang are expected to see precipitation of 90 to 110 millimeters during the period, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The continuous rainstorms have saturated the soil in the affected areas of the two northeastern Chinese provinces. Local authorities have strengthened their response procedures for possible flooding and other meteorological disasters, with residents in affected areas being relocated to safer locations.