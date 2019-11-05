Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev wants to see tourist boom in Turkestan

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2019, 20:13
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev believes it is crucial to develop the tourism potential of Turkestan and the entire region, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

«We must attract more tourists here,» Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out at the press briefing on Tuesday. «The entire Turkic world considers Turkestan as its center. Tourism is an important part of economy. It boasts a lot of museums. The archeological park «The ancient settlement of Kultobe» is being created here.»

The First President of Kazakhstan told journalists that a lot of new facilities were to be constructed in the city and the region, including hospitals, schools, hotels, and even an international airport.

He didn’t rule out an opportunity to host a summit of leaders of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan in Turkestan next year.

